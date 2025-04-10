About this product
Tyson 2.0 THCP Blend Pre-Rolled Blunt Babies - 8-Count
8 mini pre-rolls per tin
100 mg blend of THCP, THCA, HHCP, and Delta 8 per blunt
Rolled in Mike Tyson's own Toad Terpene-infused blunt wraps
Rolled with Sour Diesel weed strain terpenes
Made in America: Tyson 2.0 Blunt Babies exemplify fine American artistry and feature premium ingredients for a consistently delightful smoking experience.
USDA Organic: The USDA organic seal proudly adorns Tyson 2.0 Blunt Babies, certifying them as an organic product with an impressive 95 percent or more organic content.
800 mg: Each set of Tyson 2.0 Blunt Babies tins combines 800mg, with 8 rolls thoughtfully infused at 100mg each for your enjoyment,
Lab Tested: All Tyson 2.0 Blunt Babies undergo rigorous lab testing, ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety for our customers.
Tyson Blunt Wraps: Tyson 2.0 Blunt Babies are expertly crafted using Mike Tyson's own tobacco-free blunt wraps.
Pure Hemp Flower: Tyson 2.0 Blunt Babies are exclusively crafted from pure hemp flower, ensuring an authentic and premium smoking experience.
High Potency Blend: Tyson 2.0 Blunt Babies offers a potent blend featuring THCP, THCA, HHCP, and D8 in a 95% concentration, complemented by 5% terpenes for flavor infusion.
Pocket-Friendly Case: Tyson 2.0 Blunt Babies come in a compact, pocket-friendly case that holds eight rolls per case.
Short Burn / Dogwalker: Tyson 2.0 Blunt Babies are a perfect match for a short and swiftly-burning stroll during your dog-walking adventure.
About this brand
Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
