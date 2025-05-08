Get ready for Tyson 2.0 Knockout Blend Disposable strains. Users have characterized the effects of these disposable vapes as calming, and ideal for relaxation after a hectic day. The TYSON 2.0 Knockout Blend Disposable combines Delta 8, THCP, THCH, and THCB in a 2ML format, delivering an undisputed cannabis experience with a preheat function. The Tyson 2.0 Knockout Blend elevates your experience, offering a choice of 6 different strains.
Tyson 2.0 Knockout Blend Disposable Features and Specifications: • Capacity: 2G (2000mg)
• Battery Capacity: Integrated Rechargeable
• Cannabinoid: Delta-8, THC-P, THC-H, THC-B
• Concentrate: Distillate, Terpenes
• Heating Element: Ceramic Coil
• Firing: Draw-Activated
• LED Battery Life Indicator Light
• Chassis Construction: Polycarbonate
• < 0.3% Delta-9 THC
• No Fillers
• 3rd Party Lab Tested
• Charging: Type-C Port
Tyson 2.0 Undisputed Knock Out Blend Disposable - Pineapple express
