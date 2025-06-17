About this product
1 PC 30 MG Total Per Piece: 15 MG Delta 9 THC | 15 MG CBD
Our cookies and cream minis are the perfect blend of white chocolate and crushed Oreos. With a nice crunchy texture these are sure to be your favorite! A delectable mix of white chocolate and Oreo crumbles!
Ingredients: Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil, Whey, Skimmed Milk Powder, Nonfat Milk (Dairy), Titanium Dioxide Color, Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavoring, Oreo Cookie:(Unbleached Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate {Vitamin B1}, Riboflavin {Vitamin B2}, Folic Acid), Sugar, Canola Oil, Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Invert Sugar, Leavening (Baking Soda And/Or Calcium Phosphate), Salt, Soy Lecithin, Chocolate, Natural Flavor), Full Spectrum Hemp Extract
THIS IS FOR 1 PC - NOT THE ENTIRE JAR! JAR IS FOR DESCRIPTION PURPOSES ONLY!
About this brand
Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
