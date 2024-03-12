Zaleaf Delta-8 Mixed Berry Gummies 150mg

About this product

Our Delta-8 infused gummies deliver a delicious flavor with each bite. They taste alike normal gummies, with zero hemp taste. They usually take between 25-90 minutes to begin working. However, once the sensations set in, they often last up to six hours or more. Delta 8 THC infused Gummies Mixed Berry Product Description

Vegan
Total D8 THC Content: 150mg
D8 THC Content Per Gummy:30mg
Gummies per Pack:5
Container: Resealable Mylar bags
Ingredients: Sugar, Corn syrup, Fruit Pectin, Distilled Water, Delta8 THC distillate, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Potassium Sorbate, Baking soda, Citric Acid,
Delta 8 Origin Material: Hemp
THC Content:>0.3%
Directions: 1-2 pieces. Do not exceed 6 pieces every 6 hours. Contains 150mg of D-8 per bag. 30mg of D-8 per gummy. DO NOT MIX WITH ALCOHOL OR ANY OTHER SUBSTANCE.

Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
