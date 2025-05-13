About this product
Zluzhiez: Exotic and Uplifting Vape
Discover the exotic flavor of Zluzhiez with Platinum Blend’s 9 ML disposable vape. This unique strain combines tropical fruit notes with a hint of citrus, providing a refreshing and vibrant taste. Zluzhiez offers a balanced high, delivering uplifting and energizing effects alongside a mild sense of relaxation. Perfect for enhancing mood and creativity, Zluzhiez is a great choice for any time of day.
Zluzhiez: Unique & Balanced Hybrid Vape
Zluzhiez offers a unique and complex flavor with balanced hybrid effects. Enjoy this delightful strain in a 9 ML disposable vape for a perfect blend of relaxation and energy.
Platinum Blend – Disposable Vape 9ML Zluzhiez – Hybrid Key Features:
Flavor Profile: Zluzhiez features a unique blend of exotic fruit notes with a hint of citrus. This refreshing and vibrant flavor profile offers a delightful and aromatic vaping experience, combining tropical and tangy elements for a memorable taste.
Strain Type: Zluzhiez is a hybrid strain, delivering a balanced high that merges both Indica and Sativa effects. This combination provides a mix of relaxation and mental stimulation, making it versatile for various occasions.
Potent Formulation: The 9 ML vape is infused with a potent blend of THC-A, THC-P, THC-JD and DELTA 8. This ensures a powerful and effective high, delivering both uplifting and calming effects to enhance your vaping experience.
High Capacity: With a generous 9 ML capacity, this disposable vape offers extended use, providing ample product for multiple sessions. The high volume ensures long-lasting enjoyment and convenience.
Convenience: The disposable design eliminates the need for refilling or maintenance. Simply use until empty and dispose of it, offering a hassle-free and user-friendly vaping solution that’s perfect for on-the-go.
Portable and Discreet: Featuring a sleek, compact design, the 9 ML vape is easy to carry and store. Its discreet size allows for convenient transport and use, whether you’re at home, at work, or traveling.
Smooth Vapor Production: Designed to deliver smooth and consistent vapor, this vape provides a pleasant experience with each puff. The high-quality construction ensures every inhale is flavorful and satisfying.
Balanced Effects: Zluzhiez offers a well-rounded high that combines a sense of relaxation with an uplifting mental boost. It’s ideal for enhancing mood and creativity while providing a soothing and enjoyable vaping experience.
Discover the exotic flavor of Zluzhiez with Platinum Blend’s 9 ML disposable vape. This unique strain combines tropical fruit notes with a hint of citrus, providing a refreshing and vibrant taste. Zluzhiez offers a balanced high, delivering uplifting and energizing effects alongside a mild sense of relaxation. Perfect for enhancing mood and creativity, Zluzhiez is a great choice for any time of day.
Zluzhiez: Unique & Balanced Hybrid Vape
Zluzhiez offers a unique and complex flavor with balanced hybrid effects. Enjoy this delightful strain in a 9 ML disposable vape for a perfect blend of relaxation and energy.
Platinum Blend – Disposable Vape 9ML Zluzhiez – Hybrid Key Features:
Flavor Profile: Zluzhiez features a unique blend of exotic fruit notes with a hint of citrus. This refreshing and vibrant flavor profile offers a delightful and aromatic vaping experience, combining tropical and tangy elements for a memorable taste.
Strain Type: Zluzhiez is a hybrid strain, delivering a balanced high that merges both Indica and Sativa effects. This combination provides a mix of relaxation and mental stimulation, making it versatile for various occasions.
Potent Formulation: The 9 ML vape is infused with a potent blend of THC-A, THC-P, THC-JD and DELTA 8. This ensures a powerful and effective high, delivering both uplifting and calming effects to enhance your vaping experience.
High Capacity: With a generous 9 ML capacity, this disposable vape offers extended use, providing ample product for multiple sessions. The high volume ensures long-lasting enjoyment and convenience.
Convenience: The disposable design eliminates the need for refilling or maintenance. Simply use until empty and dispose of it, offering a hassle-free and user-friendly vaping solution that’s perfect for on-the-go.
Portable and Discreet: Featuring a sleek, compact design, the 9 ML vape is easy to carry and store. Its discreet size allows for convenient transport and use, whether you’re at home, at work, or traveling.
Smooth Vapor Production: Designed to deliver smooth and consistent vapor, this vape provides a pleasant experience with each puff. The high-quality construction ensures every inhale is flavorful and satisfying.
Balanced Effects: Zluzhiez offers a well-rounded high that combines a sense of relaxation with an uplifting mental boost. It’s ideal for enhancing mood and creativity while providing a soothing and enjoyable vaping experience.
Fulfillment
About this product
Zluzhiez: Exotic and Uplifting Vape
Discover the exotic flavor of Zluzhiez with Platinum Blend’s 9 ML disposable vape. This unique strain combines tropical fruit notes with a hint of citrus, providing a refreshing and vibrant taste. Zluzhiez offers a balanced high, delivering uplifting and energizing effects alongside a mild sense of relaxation. Perfect for enhancing mood and creativity, Zluzhiez is a great choice for any time of day.
Zluzhiez: Unique & Balanced Hybrid Vape
Zluzhiez offers a unique and complex flavor with balanced hybrid effects. Enjoy this delightful strain in a 9 ML disposable vape for a perfect blend of relaxation and energy.
Platinum Blend – Disposable Vape 9ML Zluzhiez – Hybrid Key Features:
Flavor Profile: Zluzhiez features a unique blend of exotic fruit notes with a hint of citrus. This refreshing and vibrant flavor profile offers a delightful and aromatic vaping experience, combining tropical and tangy elements for a memorable taste.
Strain Type: Zluzhiez is a hybrid strain, delivering a balanced high that merges both Indica and Sativa effects. This combination provides a mix of relaxation and mental stimulation, making it versatile for various occasions.
Potent Formulation: The 9 ML vape is infused with a potent blend of THC-A, THC-P, THC-JD and DELTA 8. This ensures a powerful and effective high, delivering both uplifting and calming effects to enhance your vaping experience.
High Capacity: With a generous 9 ML capacity, this disposable vape offers extended use, providing ample product for multiple sessions. The high volume ensures long-lasting enjoyment and convenience.
Convenience: The disposable design eliminates the need for refilling or maintenance. Simply use until empty and dispose of it, offering a hassle-free and user-friendly vaping solution that’s perfect for on-the-go.
Portable and Discreet: Featuring a sleek, compact design, the 9 ML vape is easy to carry and store. Its discreet size allows for convenient transport and use, whether you’re at home, at work, or traveling.
Smooth Vapor Production: Designed to deliver smooth and consistent vapor, this vape provides a pleasant experience with each puff. The high-quality construction ensures every inhale is flavorful and satisfying.
Balanced Effects: Zluzhiez offers a well-rounded high that combines a sense of relaxation with an uplifting mental boost. It’s ideal for enhancing mood and creativity while providing a soothing and enjoyable vaping experience.
Discover the exotic flavor of Zluzhiez with Platinum Blend’s 9 ML disposable vape. This unique strain combines tropical fruit notes with a hint of citrus, providing a refreshing and vibrant taste. Zluzhiez offers a balanced high, delivering uplifting and energizing effects alongside a mild sense of relaxation. Perfect for enhancing mood and creativity, Zluzhiez is a great choice for any time of day.
Zluzhiez: Unique & Balanced Hybrid Vape
Zluzhiez offers a unique and complex flavor with balanced hybrid effects. Enjoy this delightful strain in a 9 ML disposable vape for a perfect blend of relaxation and energy.
Platinum Blend – Disposable Vape 9ML Zluzhiez – Hybrid Key Features:
Flavor Profile: Zluzhiez features a unique blend of exotic fruit notes with a hint of citrus. This refreshing and vibrant flavor profile offers a delightful and aromatic vaping experience, combining tropical and tangy elements for a memorable taste.
Strain Type: Zluzhiez is a hybrid strain, delivering a balanced high that merges both Indica and Sativa effects. This combination provides a mix of relaxation and mental stimulation, making it versatile for various occasions.
Potent Formulation: The 9 ML vape is infused with a potent blend of THC-A, THC-P, THC-JD and DELTA 8. This ensures a powerful and effective high, delivering both uplifting and calming effects to enhance your vaping experience.
High Capacity: With a generous 9 ML capacity, this disposable vape offers extended use, providing ample product for multiple sessions. The high volume ensures long-lasting enjoyment and convenience.
Convenience: The disposable design eliminates the need for refilling or maintenance. Simply use until empty and dispose of it, offering a hassle-free and user-friendly vaping solution that’s perfect for on-the-go.
Portable and Discreet: Featuring a sleek, compact design, the 9 ML vape is easy to carry and store. Its discreet size allows for convenient transport and use, whether you’re at home, at work, or traveling.
Smooth Vapor Production: Designed to deliver smooth and consistent vapor, this vape provides a pleasant experience with each puff. The high-quality construction ensures every inhale is flavorful and satisfying.
Balanced Effects: Zluzhiez offers a well-rounded high that combines a sense of relaxation with an uplifting mental boost. It’s ideal for enhancing mood and creativity while providing a soothing and enjoyable vaping experience.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
Notice a problem?Report this item