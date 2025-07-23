Experience premium craftsmanship with Jealousy Diamond Infused THCA Pre-Rolls by Cali Fields. This exclusive jar features 9 hemp pre-rolls (0.75 g each), infused with THCA diamonds for exceptional potency and a rich, complex flavor profile. The Jealousy Hybrid strain delivers a perfectly balanced effect — calming yet uplifting — ideal for those seeking mental clarity paired with deep relaxation.
✅ THCA Diamond Infused for maximum purity and potency ✅ Balanced Hybrid: Relaxation with focus and clarity ✅ 9 Pre-Rolls | Total Net Weight: 8.55 g (0.30 oz) ✅ Lab-Tested Flower for guaranteed quality and safety
Elevate your expectations with Cali Fields. Superior quality, flavor, and potency in every puff.
Experience premium craftsmanship with Jealousy Diamond Infused THCA Pre-Rolls by Cali Fields. This exclusive jar features 9 hemp pre-rolls (0.75 g each), infused with THCA diamonds for exceptional potency and a rich, complex flavor profile. The Jealousy Hybrid strain delivers a perfectly balanced effect — calming yet uplifting — ideal for those seeking mental clarity paired with deep relaxation.
✅ THCA Diamond Infused for maximum purity and potency ✅ Balanced Hybrid: Relaxation with focus and clarity ✅ 9 Pre-Rolls | Total Net Weight: 8.55 g (0.30 oz) ✅ Lab-Tested Flower for guaranteed quality and safety
Elevate your expectations with Cali Fields. Superior quality, flavor, and potency in every puff.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.