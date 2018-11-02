About this product
Containing a huge variety of terpenes, Amnesia Haze provides a tasty sweet and citrus mix of flavours that makes for a smooth smoke or vape. This strain's effects are legendary and are notorious for offering up some pretty powerful highs. With THC levels north of 20% and with a little CBD (<3%) in the mix, the effects are euphoric, uplifting and cerebral, allowing users to “float away” after just a couple of pulls.
About this strain
With earthy flavors of lemons and citrus, Amnesia Haze is the perfect sativa strain to start your day with a smile. The uplifting, energetic buzz is one you won’t soon forget. Its genetics have been traced back to the South Asian and Jamaican landrace strains, and this Cannabis Cup winner (1st place 2004, 1st place Sativa Cup 2012) has since been popularized in the coffee shops of Amsterdam.
