A strain you're unlikely to forget in a hurry, Amnesia Haze has won plenty of Cannabis Cups and is bound to impress all those that get the chance to try it. As a sativa-dominant species that boasts some finely tuned genetics, this strain is both eye-catching and hugely flavourful and aromatic too. Taking 12-13 weeks to fully flower means that Amnesia Haze might not be the fastest plant, but good things come to those that wait.



Containing a huge variety of terpenes, Amnesia Haze provides a tasty sweet and citrus mix of flavours that makes for a smooth smoke or vape. This strain's effects are legendary and are notorious for offering up some pretty powerful highs. With THC levels north of 20% and with a little CBD (<3%) in the mix, the effects are euphoric, uplifting and cerebral, allowing users to “float away” after just a couple of pulls.