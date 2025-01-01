About this product
Animal Cookies Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds brings the legendary flavors and effects of the original Animal Cookies into a faster, more accessible autoflowering format. Created by combining the iconic Animal Cookies with robust ruderalis genetics, this strain is ideal for growers looking for premium results with minimal effort.
This balanced hybrid delivers a rich, dessert-like aroma that blends sweet vanilla and earthy undertones—reminiscent of a freshly baked cookie with a herbal twist. Its effects are satisfying and mellow, offering a calm, physically soothing experience that’s perfect for relaxing evenings or quiet downtime.
Growers will appreciate how easy and compact this strain is. Animal Cookies Automatic grows to a medium height and doesn’t require complicated light schedules, making it perfect for indoor setups or discreet outdoor gardens. With a total life cycle of around 11–12 weeks, it produces dense, trichome-rich buds without the wait or fuss of photoperiod strains.
Whether you're new to growing or a seasoned cultivator looking for a quicker turnaround, Animal Cookies Automatic delivers impressive quality, unmistakable flavor, and user-friendly cultivation in one sweet autoflowering package.
This balanced hybrid delivers a rich, dessert-like aroma that blends sweet vanilla and earthy undertones—reminiscent of a freshly baked cookie with a herbal twist. Its effects are satisfying and mellow, offering a calm, physically soothing experience that’s perfect for relaxing evenings or quiet downtime.
Growers will appreciate how easy and compact this strain is. Animal Cookies Automatic grows to a medium height and doesn’t require complicated light schedules, making it perfect for indoor setups or discreet outdoor gardens. With a total life cycle of around 11–12 weeks, it produces dense, trichome-rich buds without the wait or fuss of photoperiod strains.
Whether you're new to growing or a seasoned cultivator looking for a quicker turnaround, Animal Cookies Automatic delivers impressive quality, unmistakable flavor, and user-friendly cultivation in one sweet autoflowering package.
Fulfillment
About this product
Animal Cookies Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds brings the legendary flavors and effects of the original Animal Cookies into a faster, more accessible autoflowering format. Created by combining the iconic Animal Cookies with robust ruderalis genetics, this strain is ideal for growers looking for premium results with minimal effort.
This balanced hybrid delivers a rich, dessert-like aroma that blends sweet vanilla and earthy undertones—reminiscent of a freshly baked cookie with a herbal twist. Its effects are satisfying and mellow, offering a calm, physically soothing experience that’s perfect for relaxing evenings or quiet downtime.
Growers will appreciate how easy and compact this strain is. Animal Cookies Automatic grows to a medium height and doesn’t require complicated light schedules, making it perfect for indoor setups or discreet outdoor gardens. With a total life cycle of around 11–12 weeks, it produces dense, trichome-rich buds without the wait or fuss of photoperiod strains.
Whether you're new to growing or a seasoned cultivator looking for a quicker turnaround, Animal Cookies Automatic delivers impressive quality, unmistakable flavor, and user-friendly cultivation in one sweet autoflowering package.
This balanced hybrid delivers a rich, dessert-like aroma that blends sweet vanilla and earthy undertones—reminiscent of a freshly baked cookie with a herbal twist. Its effects are satisfying and mellow, offering a calm, physically soothing experience that’s perfect for relaxing evenings or quiet downtime.
Growers will appreciate how easy and compact this strain is. Animal Cookies Automatic grows to a medium height and doesn’t require complicated light schedules, making it perfect for indoor setups or discreet outdoor gardens. With a total life cycle of around 11–12 weeks, it produces dense, trichome-rich buds without the wait or fuss of photoperiod strains.
Whether you're new to growing or a seasoned cultivator looking for a quicker turnaround, Animal Cookies Automatic delivers impressive quality, unmistakable flavor, and user-friendly cultivation in one sweet autoflowering package.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
Notice a problem?Report this item