Animal Cookies Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds brings the legendary flavors and effects of the original Animal Cookies into a faster, more accessible autoflowering format. Created by combining the iconic Animal Cookies with robust ruderalis genetics, this strain is ideal for growers looking for premium results with minimal effort.



This balanced hybrid delivers a rich, dessert-like aroma that blends sweet vanilla and earthy undertones—reminiscent of a freshly baked cookie with a herbal twist. Its effects are satisfying and mellow, offering a calm, physically soothing experience that’s perfect for relaxing evenings or quiet downtime.



Growers will appreciate how easy and compact this strain is. Animal Cookies Automatic grows to a medium height and doesn’t require complicated light schedules, making it perfect for indoor setups or discreet outdoor gardens. With a total life cycle of around 11–12 weeks, it produces dense, trichome-rich buds without the wait or fuss of photoperiod strains.



Whether you're new to growing or a seasoned cultivator looking for a quicker turnaround, Animal Cookies Automatic delivers impressive quality, unmistakable flavor, and user-friendly cultivation in one sweet autoflowering package.



