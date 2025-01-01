About this product
Animal Cookies by Zamnesia Seeds is a powerhouse hybrid that fuses the best of Girl Scout Cookies and Fire OG into one flavorful, potent strain. With its perfectly balanced genetics leaning slightly toward the indica side, this variety is a go-to for cannabis lovers craving deep relaxation paired with a euphoric mental lift.
This strain is all about flavor and firepower. Expect rich notes of vanilla, sweet earth, and a touch of spice in every puff—like biting into a warm, sugary cookie fresh from the oven. Animal Cookies doesn’t just taste great; it hits hard too. With THC levels soaring up to 21%, it delivers a fast-acting, full-body buzz that eases tension and stress, making it perfect for evening use or winding down after a long day.
Growers will appreciate its manageable size and rewarding yields. Animal Cookies thrives both indoors and out, producing dense, resin-heavy buds in about 9 to 10 weeks. Its vibrant hues and pungent aroma make it just as stunning to look at as it is satisfying to consume. Whether you're after flavor, potency, or therapeutic effects, Animal Cookies brings the complete package.
Fulfillment
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
