Animal Cookies by Zamnesia Seeds is a powerhouse hybrid that fuses the best of Girl Scout Cookies and Fire OG into one flavorful, potent strain. With its perfectly balanced genetics leaning slightly toward the indica side, this variety is a go-to for cannabis lovers craving deep relaxation paired with a euphoric mental lift.



This strain is all about flavor and firepower. Expect rich notes of vanilla, sweet earth, and a touch of spice in every puff—like biting into a warm, sugary cookie fresh from the oven. Animal Cookies doesn’t just taste great; it hits hard too. With THC levels soaring up to 21%, it delivers a fast-acting, full-body buzz that eases tension and stress, making it perfect for evening use or winding down after a long day.



Growers will appreciate its manageable size and rewarding yields. Animal Cookies thrives both indoors and out, producing dense, resin-heavy buds in about 9 to 10 weeks. Its vibrant hues and pungent aroma make it just as stunning to look at as it is satisfying to consume. Whether you're after flavor, potency, or therapeutic effects, Animal Cookies brings the complete package.

read more