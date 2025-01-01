Animal Mints Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds is a fast-flowering, indica-dominant hybrid that merges the decadent flavors of the original Animal Mints with the convenience of autoflowering genetics. Perfect for growers of all levels, this strain delivers a rich, relaxing experience alongside impressive cultivation stats.



With THC levels around 21% and minimal CBD, Animal Mints Auto delivers a potent body high that melts away stress and tension. Its effects are soothing yet functional, making it ideal for evening unwinding or mellow socializing. The terpene profile is both bold and unique, blending sweet diesel with sharp pine, hints of turpentine, earthy herbs, and a cool mint finish.



This strain goes from seed to harvest in just 8–9 weeks, keeping things efficient and discreet. Indoors, it tops out at around 80 cm with yields of up to 450 g/m2. Outdoor plants grow slightly taller—up to 110 cm—and reward with 150–180 g per plant. Its compact stature makes it a great choice for stealth grows, small tents, or balconies.



Whether you're a novice looking for a low-maintenance entry point or an experienced grower after a terpene-rich, resin-heavy plant with quick turnaround, Animal Mints Automatic delivers power, flavor, and convenience in one minty-fresh package.

