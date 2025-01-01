About this product
Animal Mints is a 60% indica, 40% sativa photoperiod strain that combines GSC (Girl Scout Cookies) and Animal Mints genetics to create a delicious and potent hybrid experience. With THC levels around 25%, this cultivar delivers a powerful body stone that gradually transitions into a clear and pleasant head high—making it ideal for evening chill sessions or creative downtime.
Indoor plants typically reach about 140 cm and flower in approximately 8 to 9 weeks. Expect generous yields of up to 550 g/m2 under optimal conditions. Outdoors, plants can stretch to around 180 cm and produce up to 600 g per plant by late September. Its sturdy branches and compact structure make it easy to train and manage.
The flavor profile is a treat—thick mint and sweet cookie notes dominate, with hints of earthy spice that linger on the palate. Dense, resin-coated buds smell fresh and cooling, giving a crisp inhale that refreshes and soothes.
Animal Mints is perfect for growers of all experience levels looking for a reliable, high-yielding strain with exceptional flavor and potency. For consumers, it offers a calming yet uplifting high and a smooth taste that’s hard to beat. This strain brings balanced relaxation with a tasty twist.
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
