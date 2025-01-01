Animal Mints is a 60% indica, 40% sativa photoperiod strain that combines GSC (Girl Scout Cookies) and Animal Mints genetics to create a delicious and potent hybrid experience. With THC levels around 25%, this cultivar delivers a powerful body stone that gradually transitions into a clear and pleasant head high—making it ideal for evening chill sessions or creative downtime.



Indoor plants typically reach about 140 cm and flower in approximately 8 to 9 weeks. Expect generous yields of up to 550 g/m2 under optimal conditions. Outdoors, plants can stretch to around 180 cm and produce up to 600 g per plant by late September. Its sturdy branches and compact structure make it easy to train and manage.



The flavor profile is a treat—thick mint and sweet cookie notes dominate, with hints of earthy spice that linger on the palate. Dense, resin-coated buds smell fresh and cooling, giving a crisp inhale that refreshes and soothes.



Animal Mints is perfect for growers of all experience levels looking for a reliable, high-yielding strain with exceptional flavor and potency. For consumers, it offers a calming yet uplifting high and a smooth taste that’s hard to beat. This strain brings balanced relaxation with a tasty twist.

read more