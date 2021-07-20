About this product
Apple Fritter is an indica-dominant strain that offers up some very potent and tasty buds. The result of crossing Sour Apple and Animal Cookies, Apple Fritter boasts impressive genetics culminating in an easygoing yet highly productive plant. Whether indoors or outdoors, this strain will deliver. With a flowering period of 9–10 weeks, Apple Fritter takes its time, but doesn’t hang around too long. Come harvest, growers are rewarded with up to 400–450g/m² indoors and 500g/plant outdoors.
Apple Fritter buds typically contain approximately 25% THC, providing a strong relaxing buzz that makes for a great nightcap. With rich, sweet apple pastry-like flavours in tow, Apple Fritter is an all-rounder that manages to impress during growth and well beyond.
About this strain
Apple Fritter, a true hybrid strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, the Apple Fritter weed strain is a reported cross of Sour Apple and Animal Cookies. Apple Fritter's a great hybrid, combining the stone of GSC with the energy of a diesel. Apple Fritter has a flavor and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light, cheesy, apple pastry influence.
Apple Fritter effects
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
1% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.