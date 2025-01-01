Birthday Cake Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds is a flavorful autoflowering hybrid made from Girl Scout Cookies, Cherry Pie, and Ruderalis. With a 65% indica and 35% sativa profile, it delivers a relaxing body high and calm mental clarity, all in a compact, easy-to-grow plant.



THC levels hover around 17%, making this strain ideal for mellow evenings or stress-free social sessions. Each puff delivers rich vanilla and buttery sweetness, offering a smooth, dessert-like experience from start to finish. Visually, the buds are dense and colorful, often displaying hints of green, pink, and purple.



Growers will love the efficiency and size of Birthday Cake Auto. It completes its life cycle in just 11 to 12 weeks from seed to harvest. Indoors, plants reach about 90 cm tall and yield up to 500 g/m2. Outdoors, expect heights around 120 cm and harvests of roughly 200 g per plant. Its manageable size and quick turnaround make it an excellent choice for small tents, balconies, or discreet gardens.



Birthday Cake Automatic is perfect for new growers and experienced cultivators alike. It offers the full dessert-strain experience—bold flavor, smooth effects, and dependable yields—without the long wait or complicated care.



