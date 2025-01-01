About this product
Birthday Cake by Zamnesia Seeds is a gratifying 50/50 balanced photoperiod hybrid bred from Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. Loaded with dessert-like flavors and powerful effects, it offers a sweet escape perfect for chill sessions and creative downtime.
With THC levels around 23%, this strain delivers a calm, euphoric high that envelops the mind and body without overwhelming sedation. Aromas and flavors unfold like a fresh slice of cake—decadent butter and vanilla notes make every puff a treat.
Birthday Cake is also a grower’s dream. Indoors, it yields up to 550 g/m2 over a flowering period of only 9 to 10 weeks. Plants stay medium-sized, averaging around 120 cm. Outdoors, it thrives under the sun, reaching heights up to 180 cm and producing up to 600 g per plant by October. Its vigorous growth, hardy structure, and impressive yield make it accessible for both novices and veterans.
Whether you’re after a flavorful smoke, reliable performance in the garden, or a well-rounded psychoactive experience, Birthday Cake delivers. It’s perfect for anyone seeking a smooth, gourmet-flavored hybrid with solid yields and manageable cultivation.
With THC levels around 23%, this strain delivers a calm, euphoric high that envelops the mind and body without overwhelming sedation. Aromas and flavors unfold like a fresh slice of cake—decadent butter and vanilla notes make every puff a treat.
Birthday Cake is also a grower’s dream. Indoors, it yields up to 550 g/m2 over a flowering period of only 9 to 10 weeks. Plants stay medium-sized, averaging around 120 cm. Outdoors, it thrives under the sun, reaching heights up to 180 cm and producing up to 600 g per plant by October. Its vigorous growth, hardy structure, and impressive yield make it accessible for both novices and veterans.
Whether you’re after a flavorful smoke, reliable performance in the garden, or a well-rounded psychoactive experience, Birthday Cake delivers. It’s perfect for anyone seeking a smooth, gourmet-flavored hybrid with solid yields and manageable cultivation.
Fulfillment
About this product
Birthday Cake by Zamnesia Seeds is a gratifying 50/50 balanced photoperiod hybrid bred from Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. Loaded with dessert-like flavors and powerful effects, it offers a sweet escape perfect for chill sessions and creative downtime.
With THC levels around 23%, this strain delivers a calm, euphoric high that envelops the mind and body without overwhelming sedation. Aromas and flavors unfold like a fresh slice of cake—decadent butter and vanilla notes make every puff a treat.
Birthday Cake is also a grower’s dream. Indoors, it yields up to 550 g/m2 over a flowering period of only 9 to 10 weeks. Plants stay medium-sized, averaging around 120 cm. Outdoors, it thrives under the sun, reaching heights up to 180 cm and producing up to 600 g per plant by October. Its vigorous growth, hardy structure, and impressive yield make it accessible for both novices and veterans.
Whether you’re after a flavorful smoke, reliable performance in the garden, or a well-rounded psychoactive experience, Birthday Cake delivers. It’s perfect for anyone seeking a smooth, gourmet-flavored hybrid with solid yields and manageable cultivation.
With THC levels around 23%, this strain delivers a calm, euphoric high that envelops the mind and body without overwhelming sedation. Aromas and flavors unfold like a fresh slice of cake—decadent butter and vanilla notes make every puff a treat.
Birthday Cake is also a grower’s dream. Indoors, it yields up to 550 g/m2 over a flowering period of only 9 to 10 weeks. Plants stay medium-sized, averaging around 120 cm. Outdoors, it thrives under the sun, reaching heights up to 180 cm and producing up to 600 g per plant by October. Its vigorous growth, hardy structure, and impressive yield make it accessible for both novices and veterans.
Whether you’re after a flavorful smoke, reliable performance in the garden, or a well-rounded psychoactive experience, Birthday Cake delivers. It’s perfect for anyone seeking a smooth, gourmet-flavored hybrid with solid yields and manageable cultivation.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
Notice a problem?Report this item