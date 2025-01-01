Birthday Cake by Zamnesia Seeds is a gratifying 50/50 balanced photoperiod hybrid bred from Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. Loaded with dessert-like flavors and powerful effects, it offers a sweet escape perfect for chill sessions and creative downtime.



With THC levels around 23%, this strain delivers a calm, euphoric high that envelops the mind and body without overwhelming sedation. Aromas and flavors unfold like a fresh slice of cake—decadent butter and vanilla notes make every puff a treat.



Birthday Cake is also a grower’s dream. Indoors, it yields up to 550 g/m2 over a flowering period of only 9 to 10 weeks. Plants stay medium-sized, averaging around 120 cm. Outdoors, it thrives under the sun, reaching heights up to 180 cm and producing up to 600 g per plant by October. Its vigorous growth, hardy structure, and impressive yield make it accessible for both novices and veterans.



Whether you’re after a flavorful smoke, reliable performance in the garden, or a well-rounded psychoactive experience, Birthday Cake delivers. It’s perfect for anyone seeking a smooth, gourmet-flavored hybrid with solid yields and manageable cultivation.





