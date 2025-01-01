Black Diamond Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds combines Blackberry, Diamond OG, and ruderalis genetics for a robust 90 % indica–10 % sativa experience with around 23 % THC. This strain provides a deeply relaxing, full-bodied effect ideal for winding down after a long day.



Aroma and flavor are dominated by sweet, fruity grape notes that give way to a smooth, rich smoke—perfect for evening use or when you want to unwind.



Growers will appreciate its compact size and fast growth. From germination to harvest takes just 8 to 9 weeks. Indoor plants stay around 80 cm tall and can yield up to 300 g/m2. Outdoor specimens reach approximately 150 cm and deliver up to 250 g per plant. Its manageable height and straightforward cultivation make it great for tents and small gardens.



If you're looking for an easy-growing autoflower with potent indica vibes, bold grape flavor, and reliable yields, Black Diamond Automatic is a solid choice.

