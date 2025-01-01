About this product
Black Diamond Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds combines Blackberry, Diamond OG, and ruderalis genetics for a robust 90 % indica–10 % sativa experience with around 23 % THC. This strain provides a deeply relaxing, full-bodied effect ideal for winding down after a long day.
Aroma and flavor are dominated by sweet, fruity grape notes that give way to a smooth, rich smoke—perfect for evening use or when you want to unwind.
Growers will appreciate its compact size and fast growth. From germination to harvest takes just 8 to 9 weeks. Indoor plants stay around 80 cm tall and can yield up to 300 g/m2. Outdoor specimens reach approximately 150 cm and deliver up to 250 g per plant. Its manageable height and straightforward cultivation make it great for tents and small gardens.
If you're looking for an easy-growing autoflower with potent indica vibes, bold grape flavor, and reliable yields, Black Diamond Automatic is a solid choice.
Aroma and flavor are dominated by sweet, fruity grape notes that give way to a smooth, rich smoke—perfect for evening use or when you want to unwind.
Growers will appreciate its compact size and fast growth. From germination to harvest takes just 8 to 9 weeks. Indoor plants stay around 80 cm tall and can yield up to 300 g/m2. Outdoor specimens reach approximately 150 cm and deliver up to 250 g per plant. Its manageable height and straightforward cultivation make it great for tents and small gardens.
If you're looking for an easy-growing autoflower with potent indica vibes, bold grape flavor, and reliable yields, Black Diamond Automatic is a solid choice.
Fulfillment
About this product
Black Diamond Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds combines Blackberry, Diamond OG, and ruderalis genetics for a robust 90 % indica–10 % sativa experience with around 23 % THC. This strain provides a deeply relaxing, full-bodied effect ideal for winding down after a long day.
Aroma and flavor are dominated by sweet, fruity grape notes that give way to a smooth, rich smoke—perfect for evening use or when you want to unwind.
Growers will appreciate its compact size and fast growth. From germination to harvest takes just 8 to 9 weeks. Indoor plants stay around 80 cm tall and can yield up to 300 g/m2. Outdoor specimens reach approximately 150 cm and deliver up to 250 g per plant. Its manageable height and straightforward cultivation make it great for tents and small gardens.
If you're looking for an easy-growing autoflower with potent indica vibes, bold grape flavor, and reliable yields, Black Diamond Automatic is a solid choice.
Aroma and flavor are dominated by sweet, fruity grape notes that give way to a smooth, rich smoke—perfect for evening use or when you want to unwind.
Growers will appreciate its compact size and fast growth. From germination to harvest takes just 8 to 9 weeks. Indoor plants stay around 80 cm tall and can yield up to 300 g/m2. Outdoor specimens reach approximately 150 cm and deliver up to 250 g per plant. Its manageable height and straightforward cultivation make it great for tents and small gardens.
If you're looking for an easy-growing autoflower with potent indica vibes, bold grape flavor, and reliable yields, Black Diamond Automatic is a solid choice.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
Notice a problem?Report this item