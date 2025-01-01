About this product
Indulge in the richness of Black Diamond by Zamnesia Seeds, a photoperiod feminized hybrid that crosses Blackberry and Diamond OG for a potent 90% indica and 10% sativa profile. With approximately 23% THC, this strain delivers a deeply relaxing, long-lasting body high that eases into soothing mental calm—perfect for nighttime wind-down sessions.
Experience a sweet and fruity aroma dominated by grape notes that come through in every puff. The smoke is smooth and rich, making it ideal for enjoyable evening usage or flavorful edibles.
Growers will appreciate its large size and high-yielding nature. Indoor plants reach up to 150 cm, flowering in just 8–9 weeks and producing up to 500 g/m2. Outdoors, expect heights up to 180 cm with yields up to 300 g per plant, harvesting in late September. Its visually appealing resin-coated buds also offer strong bag appeal.
Whether you're seeking heavy relaxation or high yields, Black Diamond delivers on both fronts, offering a reliable, potent, and flavorful experience.
Fulfillment
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
