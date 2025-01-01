Indulge in the richness of Black Diamond by Zamnesia Seeds, a photoperiod feminized hybrid that crosses Blackberry and Diamond OG for a potent 90% indica and 10% sativa profile. With approximately 23% THC, this strain delivers a deeply relaxing, long-lasting body high that eases into soothing mental calm—perfect for nighttime wind-down sessions.



Experience a sweet and fruity aroma dominated by grape notes that come through in every puff. The smoke is smooth and rich, making it ideal for enjoyable evening usage or flavorful edibles.



Growers will appreciate its large size and high-yielding nature. Indoor plants reach up to 150 cm, flowering in just 8–9 weeks and producing up to 500 g/m2. Outdoors, expect heights up to 180 cm with yields up to 300 g per plant, harvesting in late September. Its visually appealing resin-coated buds also offer strong bag appeal.



Whether you're seeking heavy relaxation or high yields, Black Diamond delivers on both fronts, offering a reliable, potent, and flavorful experience.



