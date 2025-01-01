Black Runtz Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds is a 60% indica, 40% sativa autoflowering hybrid created by crossing Zkittlez, Gelato, and Runtz with Ruderalis genetics. With THC levels hitting around 23%, this strain delivers a fast-acting, full-body high that melts away tension and leaves you in a state of blissful relaxation.



Its complex flavor profile sets it apart—expect bold floral notes of rose, a punch of funky blue cheese, and earthy hints of sage. These rich aromas translate beautifully into the smoke, offering a unique sensory experience.



This autoflower finishes its life cycle in just 10–11 weeks from seed to harvest. Indoors, plants typically reach 100 cm in height and yield up to 400 g/m2. When grown outdoors, they can stretch to 120 cm and produce around 100 g per plant. With its manageable size and fast turnaround, Black Runtz Automatic is ideal for both novice growers and seasoned cultivators seeking quality without the wait.



Whether you're after strong physical effects or an unusual terpene profile, this strain delivers. Perfect for winding down in the evening, it’s a go-to for fans of high-THC indicas who want something special with minimal fuss.

