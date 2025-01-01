Black Runtz by Zamnesia Seeds delivers a powerhouse blend of effects and flavor, making it a favorite among American cannabis enthusiasts. This photoperiod hybrid leans slightly indica-dominant and descends from the iconic Gelato and Zkittlez lineages. The result? A sweet, fruity profile with hints of tropical candy and a smooth, creamy smoke that lingers pleasantly on the palate.



Packing a serious punch with THC levels reaching 24%, Black Runtz is designed for those seeking a potent experience. Its high sets in quickly, offering an uplifting cerebral buzz followed by deep physical relaxation — ideal for kicking back after a long day or indulging in creative escapes. While beginners might want to take it slow, experienced users will appreciate its balanced yet intense effects.



Growers will love Black Runtz’s high-performance traits. Indoors, it stays compact at around 130cm and delivers up to 500g/m2 after a flowering time of just 8–9 weeks. Outdoors, expect plants to stretch to 180cm with harvests reaching 600g per plant by mid-October. This strain thrives in sunny, temperate climates and rewards careful growers with dense, resinous buds that sparkle with trichomes.



Whether you're a seasoned cultivator or a connoisseur chasing elite flavor and potency, Black Runtz is a top-shelf pick that brings together beauty, strength, and serious bag appeal.

