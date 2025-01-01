About this product
Black Runtz by Zamnesia Seeds delivers a powerhouse blend of effects and flavor, making it a favorite among American cannabis enthusiasts. This photoperiod hybrid leans slightly indica-dominant and descends from the iconic Gelato and Zkittlez lineages. The result? A sweet, fruity profile with hints of tropical candy and a smooth, creamy smoke that lingers pleasantly on the palate.
Packing a serious punch with THC levels reaching 24%, Black Runtz is designed for those seeking a potent experience. Its high sets in quickly, offering an uplifting cerebral buzz followed by deep physical relaxation — ideal for kicking back after a long day or indulging in creative escapes. While beginners might want to take it slow, experienced users will appreciate its balanced yet intense effects.
Growers will love Black Runtz’s high-performance traits. Indoors, it stays compact at around 130cm and delivers up to 500g/m2 after a flowering time of just 8–9 weeks. Outdoors, expect plants to stretch to 180cm with harvests reaching 600g per plant by mid-October. This strain thrives in sunny, temperate climates and rewards careful growers with dense, resinous buds that sparkle with trichomes.
Whether you're a seasoned cultivator or a connoisseur chasing elite flavor and potency, Black Runtz is a top-shelf pick that brings together beauty, strength, and serious bag appeal.
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
