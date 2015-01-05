A hugely popular strain, Blueberry certainly has a lot to live up to. Thankfully, it delivers effortlessly, and with little maintenance required. As the lovechild of Purple Thai and Thai, Blueberry showcases the finest points of its heritage in the grow-op and in the stash jar. Taking a brief 8–9 weeks to flower, Blueberry is quick to deliver a hefty haul of dense, berrylicious buds.



The aroma and flavour category is where Blueberry really shines. As its name suggests, users are treated to sweet berries mixed with a little earth. The result is very moreish, and perfect for vaporizers, pipes, and papers. With a THC level around the 18% mark, Blueberry is not the most potent strain on the planet, but what it does, it does well. Users can expect a soothing, happy high that is neither overwhelming nor too mild—it’s just right.