Named after the alter ego of the Incredible Hulk, Bruce Banner 3 mixes heavy effects with strong flavours and aromas. Even with wildly impressive potency and superb yields, this cultivar is easy to grow and manage. It only takes 9–10 weeks for BB3 to flower. Come harvest time, indoor growers can expect to rake in around 350–400g/m², and outdoor growers can look forward to a massive 850–900g/plant.



A multi-award-winning strain, Bruce Banner 3 has won plenty of prizes for its potency and flavour. Users can expect refreshing bursts of citrus and berries rounded off with a little earth and pine. Perfect for a smoke, vape, or crafting high-octane edibles, Bruce Banner 3 contains a whopping 27% THC. For this reason, novices may want to treat this one with caution. A couple hits is almost certainly enough for most!