Bubba Kush Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds blends the legendary relaxation of the original Bubba Kush with the speed and simplicity of autoflowering genetics. This indica-dominant hybrid delivers a deeply soothing experience without the need for complicated cultivation techniques, making it perfect for beginners and discreet growers alike. With a THC content of 18%, the effects are smooth, calming, and ideal for unwinding after a long day or preparing for a restful night’s sleep.



The strain’s flavor profile stays true to its photoperiod predecessor, offering rich notes of earth, spice, and sweet coffee. Aromatically inviting and classically Kush, Bubba Kush Automatic provides a sensory journey that satisfies both seasoned smokers and newcomers. Growers can expect compact plants that stay around 70–100cm tall, making them easy to manage in smaller indoor setups or urban gardens.



In just 10–11 weeks from seed to harvest, Bubba Kush Automatic rewards cultivators with dense, trichome-rich buds and yields of up to 400g/m2 indoors or 100–150g per plant outdoors. This strain is a perfect blend of fast growth, manageable size, and potent relaxation. Whether you're looking to fill your stash jar quickly or enjoy a hassle-free grow with premium-quality results, Bubba Kush Automatic stands out as a reliable and rewarding choice.

