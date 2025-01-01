About this product
Bubba Kush Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds blends the legendary relaxation of the original Bubba Kush with the speed and simplicity of autoflowering genetics. This indica-dominant hybrid delivers a deeply soothing experience without the need for complicated cultivation techniques, making it perfect for beginners and discreet growers alike. With a THC content of 18%, the effects are smooth, calming, and ideal for unwinding after a long day or preparing for a restful night’s sleep.
The strain’s flavor profile stays true to its photoperiod predecessor, offering rich notes of earth, spice, and sweet coffee. Aromatically inviting and classically Kush, Bubba Kush Automatic provides a sensory journey that satisfies both seasoned smokers and newcomers. Growers can expect compact plants that stay around 70–100cm tall, making them easy to manage in smaller indoor setups or urban gardens.
In just 10–11 weeks from seed to harvest, Bubba Kush Automatic rewards cultivators with dense, trichome-rich buds and yields of up to 400g/m2 indoors or 100–150g per plant outdoors. This strain is a perfect blend of fast growth, manageable size, and potent relaxation. Whether you're looking to fill your stash jar quickly or enjoy a hassle-free grow with premium-quality results, Bubba Kush Automatic stands out as a reliable and rewarding choice.
Fulfillment
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
