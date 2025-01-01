Bubba Kush by Zamnesia Seeds is a celebrated indica-dominant strain that brings pure relaxation with every puff. Revered for its Californian roots and rich heritage, Bubba Kush is the perfect choice for those seeking a full-bodied, soothing experience. With THC levels reaching up to 22%, this strain delivers a potent yet smooth high that gently washes over the body, making it ideal for evening sessions or moments of deep unwinding.



This strain enchants the senses with a classic earthy and sweet aroma, layered with notes of coffee and subtle spice. The flavors are rich and satisfying, creating a nostalgic smoking experience that stays true to its old-school lineage. Bubba Kush is prized not only for its effects but also for its ease of cultivation. With a compact structure and short flowering time of 8–9 weeks, it’s an excellent option for indoor growers or those with limited space. Expect dense, resinous buds and yields of up to 500g/m2 indoors.



Whether you're a seasoned grower or a casual consumer, Bubba Kush offers a deeply calming, almost sedative high that melts away stress and tension. Its well-rounded profile, reliability, and relaxing nature make it a staple in any cannabis collection.

