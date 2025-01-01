About this product
Cherry Pie Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds captures the beloved Granddaddy Purple × Durban Poison genetics in a compact and efficient autoflowering package. With about 19% THC, this hybrid offers a light, uplifting cerebral buzz that gently transitions into a calm, body-relaxed state, ideal for mellow afternoons or evenings.
True to its lineage, this strain delivers a sweet and fruity flavor palette with notes of cherry, berry, and dark pastry. Each inhale offers a smooth, dessert-like experience that delights the senses whether smoked, vaped, or turned into edibles.
Cherry Pie Automatic grows into a small, manageable plant, reaching about 80 to 100 cm tall. It moves quickly from seed to harvest in just 10 weeks, making it perfect for growers with limited space or tight schedules. Indoor yields reach around 400 g per square meter, while outdoor plants deliver approximately 200 g per plant.
Easy to cultivate and resilient by nature, Cherry Pie Automatic is a top pick for growers at all levels who want a flavorful, high-quality strain with minimal effort. Its compact size, rapid cycle, and classic profile make it a dependable and rewarding choice.
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
