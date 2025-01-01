Cherry Pie Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds captures the beloved Granddaddy Purple × Durban Poison genetics in a compact and efficient autoflowering package. With about 19% THC, this hybrid offers a light, uplifting cerebral buzz that gently transitions into a calm, body-relaxed state, ideal for mellow afternoons or evenings.



True to its lineage, this strain delivers a sweet and fruity flavor palette with notes of cherry, berry, and dark pastry. Each inhale offers a smooth, dessert-like experience that delights the senses whether smoked, vaped, or turned into edibles.



Cherry Pie Automatic grows into a small, manageable plant, reaching about 80 to 100 cm tall. It moves quickly from seed to harvest in just 10 weeks, making it perfect for growers with limited space or tight schedules. Indoor yields reach around 400 g per square meter, while outdoor plants deliver approximately 200 g per plant.



Easy to cultivate and resilient by nature, Cherry Pie Automatic is a top pick for growers at all levels who want a flavorful, high-quality strain with minimal effort. Its compact size, rapid cycle, and classic profile make it a dependable and rewarding choice.

