Sink into the classic flavor of Cherry Pie by Zamnesia Seeds, a photoperiod feminized hybrid that blends Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison for a balanced 60% indica and 40% sativa experience. With around 20% THC, this strain delivers an uplifting cerebral buzz that gradually eases into calming body relaxation, making it ideal for both social settings and winding down.



Cherry Pie lives up to its name with a rich, fruit-forward terpene profile bursting with cherries, berries, and sweet pastry notes. It’s a flavorful treat whether smoked or vaped.



Growers will appreciate how easy this strain is to manage. Indoors, it grows to about 120 cm and yields up to 450 g/m2 after just 8 to 9 weeks of flowering. Outdoors, plants can reach 180 cm and produce up to 500 g per plant, ready for harvest by late October. Its moderate size and fast finish make it suitable for growers of all levels.



Cherry Pie is a great choice for anyone looking for a flavorful, productive strain that offers a relaxing high without locking you to the couch.

