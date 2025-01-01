Critical Mass Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds blends legendary Afghani and Skunk #1 genetics with ruderalis for a fast, compact, and reliable growing experience. With 60% indica and 40% sativa traits, and THC levels around 16%, this strain delivers a balanced high that begins with mental clarity and mild euphoria, then settles into soothing physical relaxation.



Expect classic Critical Mass flavors with fruity, earthy, and skunky notes backed by subtle spice. It’s an enjoyable smoke for both flavor-focused users and those seeking a mellow, well-rounded effect.



This strain is perfect for growers of all levels thanks to its compact structure and low maintenance needs. Indoors, plants grow to about 90 cm and yield up to 500 g/m2. Outdoors, they can reach up to 140 cm with similar high-yield results. Best of all, you can go from seed to harvest in just 10 to 11 weeks, making it ideal for fast, discreet grows.



Whether you’re new to cultivation or simply looking for a dependable strain with classic appeal, Critical Mass Automatic offers potency, flavor, and productivity without the hassle.

