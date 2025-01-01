About this product
Critical Mass by Zamnesia Seeds is a powerhouse photoperiod feminized hybrid that marries Afghani and Skunk #1 genetics for a well-balanced blend of 60 % indica and 40 % sativa. With up to 18 % THC, this strain delivers a smooth, fruity smoke with earthy, spicy, and classic skunk undertones. The high starts uplifting and social at low doses, progressing into a deep relaxation that’s ideal for winding down at night.
For growers, Critical Mass is a standout thanks to its rapid flowering and resilience. She finishes flowering in just 7–8 weeks indoors and is ready by late September outdoors. Indoor plants stay compact at around 100 cm and can yield as much as 600 g/m2. Outdoor growers can expect similarly hefty harvests of up to 600 g per plant from tall, sturdy plants reaching 220 cm.
This strain is perfect for both beginners and experienced growers looking for large harvests, easy maintenance, and potent results. Smokers will appreciate its balanced high and delicious flavor profile, making Critical Mass a true classic in any garden.
Fulfillment
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
