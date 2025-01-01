Critical Mass by Zamnesia Seeds is a powerhouse photoperiod feminized hybrid that marries Afghani and Skunk #1 genetics for a well-balanced blend of 60 % indica and 40 % sativa. With up to 18 % THC, this strain delivers a smooth, fruity smoke with earthy, spicy, and classic skunk undertones. The high starts uplifting and social at low doses, progressing into a deep relaxation that’s ideal for winding down at night.



For growers, Critical Mass is a standout thanks to its rapid flowering and resilience. She finishes flowering in just 7–8 weeks indoors and is ready by late September outdoors. Indoor plants stay compact at around 100 cm and can yield as much as 600 g/m2. Outdoor growers can expect similarly hefty harvests of up to 600 g per plant from tall, sturdy plants reaching 220 cm.



This strain is perfect for both beginners and experienced growers looking for large harvests, easy maintenance, and potent results. Smokers will appreciate its balanced high and delicious flavor profile, making Critical Mass a true classic in any garden.

