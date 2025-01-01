About this product
Dutch Treat Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds delivers relaxing, feel-good vibes in a compact, easy-to-grow autoflowering format. This 80 % indica hybrid features genetics from Northern Light, Haze, Skunk #1, and ruderalis, and offers around 18 % THC for a mellow, uplifting high that gently eases the body without overwhelming sedation.
Its terpene profile is rich and layered, blending pine, mint, eucalyptus, and sweet fruit with subtle spice. The aroma is fresh and invigorating, making every session as enjoyable as it is flavorful.
Ideal for growers with limited space or time, Dutch Treat Automatic stays between 80 and 120 cm tall indoors and yields up to 500 g/m2. Outdoors, plants reach about 120 cm and produce roughly 150 g per plant. The full cycle wraps up in just 10 to 11 weeks from seed to harvest, making it perfect for stealthy or fast-paced grows.
Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned cultivator, this strain offers consistent results, bold flavor, and a balanced high in a quick, low-maintenance package.
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
