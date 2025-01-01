About this product
Discover Dutch Treat by Zamnesia Seeds, a photoperiod feminized hybrid with an 80% indica and 20% sativa profile. With THC levels reaching about 24%, it offers an uplifting mental clarity and peaceful relaxation—perfect for daytime creativity or social sessions.
Fans love its compact, manageable size, making it ideal for both indoor and outdoor setups. It flowers in just 7–8 weeks. Indoor plants reach around 110 cm and yield up to 500 g/m2, while outdoor plants grow to ~130 cm with up to 250 g per plant—ready for harvest in October.
The flavor profile is a fruity delight, filled with citrus and sweet notes and a hint of spice, providing a tasty, engaging smoke without feeling overwhelming. This makes Dutch Treat a favorite among growers seeking a flavorful, potent, and quick-to-harvest strain.
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
