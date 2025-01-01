About this product
Forbidden Fruit Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds is a hassle-free autoflowering hybrid created from Cherry Pie, Tangie, and Ruderalis. With a 75% indica and 25% sativa genetic profile, it delivers deeply relaxing effects in a fast, compact format that's perfect for growers of any experience level.
With THC levels around 21%, this strain produces a calming, full-body high that’s ideal for winding down at the end of the day. The flavor is bright and tropical, bursting with citrus notes, especially zesty grapefruit, balanced by a smooth, fruity sweetness.
Forbidden Fruit Auto grows to a modest 110 cm indoors and out, making it a great choice for small tents or stealthy backyard setups. It races from seed to harvest in just 10 to 11 weeks, with yields reaching up to 400 g/m2 indoors and around 250 g per plant outdoors under optimal conditions. Its quick lifecycle and compact stature make it a favorite for growers seeking simplicity and great flavor without the wait.
Whether you’re after a low-effort grow or a flavorful indica-dominant smoke that doesn’t sacrifice potency, Forbidden Fruit Automatic offers the best of both worlds—easy cultivation and a richly satisfying experience.
With THC levels around 21%, this strain produces a calming, full-body high that’s ideal for winding down at the end of the day. The flavor is bright and tropical, bursting with citrus notes, especially zesty grapefruit, balanced by a smooth, fruity sweetness.
Forbidden Fruit Auto grows to a modest 110 cm indoors and out, making it a great choice for small tents or stealthy backyard setups. It races from seed to harvest in just 10 to 11 weeks, with yields reaching up to 400 g/m2 indoors and around 250 g per plant outdoors under optimal conditions. Its quick lifecycle and compact stature make it a favorite for growers seeking simplicity and great flavor without the wait.
Whether you’re after a low-effort grow or a flavorful indica-dominant smoke that doesn’t sacrifice potency, Forbidden Fruit Automatic offers the best of both worlds—easy cultivation and a richly satisfying experience.
Fulfillment
About this product
Forbidden Fruit Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds is a hassle-free autoflowering hybrid created from Cherry Pie, Tangie, and Ruderalis. With a 75% indica and 25% sativa genetic profile, it delivers deeply relaxing effects in a fast, compact format that's perfect for growers of any experience level.
With THC levels around 21%, this strain produces a calming, full-body high that’s ideal for winding down at the end of the day. The flavor is bright and tropical, bursting with citrus notes, especially zesty grapefruit, balanced by a smooth, fruity sweetness.
Forbidden Fruit Auto grows to a modest 110 cm indoors and out, making it a great choice for small tents or stealthy backyard setups. It races from seed to harvest in just 10 to 11 weeks, with yields reaching up to 400 g/m2 indoors and around 250 g per plant outdoors under optimal conditions. Its quick lifecycle and compact stature make it a favorite for growers seeking simplicity and great flavor without the wait.
Whether you’re after a low-effort grow or a flavorful indica-dominant smoke that doesn’t sacrifice potency, Forbidden Fruit Automatic offers the best of both worlds—easy cultivation and a richly satisfying experience.
With THC levels around 21%, this strain produces a calming, full-body high that’s ideal for winding down at the end of the day. The flavor is bright and tropical, bursting with citrus notes, especially zesty grapefruit, balanced by a smooth, fruity sweetness.
Forbidden Fruit Auto grows to a modest 110 cm indoors and out, making it a great choice for small tents or stealthy backyard setups. It races from seed to harvest in just 10 to 11 weeks, with yields reaching up to 400 g/m2 indoors and around 250 g per plant outdoors under optimal conditions. Its quick lifecycle and compact stature make it a favorite for growers seeking simplicity and great flavor without the wait.
Whether you’re after a low-effort grow or a flavorful indica-dominant smoke that doesn’t sacrifice potency, Forbidden Fruit Automatic offers the best of both worlds—easy cultivation and a richly satisfying experience.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
Notice a problem?Report this item