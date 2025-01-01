Forbidden Fruit Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds is a hassle-free autoflowering hybrid created from Cherry Pie, Tangie, and Ruderalis. With a 75% indica and 25% sativa genetic profile, it delivers deeply relaxing effects in a fast, compact format that's perfect for growers of any experience level.



With THC levels around 21%, this strain produces a calming, full-body high that’s ideal for winding down at the end of the day. The flavor is bright and tropical, bursting with citrus notes, especially zesty grapefruit, balanced by a smooth, fruity sweetness.



Forbidden Fruit Auto grows to a modest 110 cm indoors and out, making it a great choice for small tents or stealthy backyard setups. It races from seed to harvest in just 10 to 11 weeks, with yields reaching up to 400 g/m2 indoors and around 250 g per plant outdoors under optimal conditions. Its quick lifecycle and compact stature make it a favorite for growers seeking simplicity and great flavor without the wait.



Whether you’re after a low-effort grow or a flavorful indica-dominant smoke that doesn’t sacrifice potency, Forbidden Fruit Automatic offers the best of both worlds—easy cultivation and a richly satisfying experience.

