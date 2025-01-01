Forbidden Fruit by Zamnesia Seeds is a deeply relaxing, indica-dominant photoperiod strain born from a flavorful pairing of Cherry Pie and Tangie. With a genetic blend of 75% indica and 25% sativa, this cultivar delivers a soothing body high that gently envelops the mind and muscles, making it ideal for evening wear and stress relief.



Expect THC levels of approximately 21%, offering a potent yet balanced experience. The flavor profile bursts with tropical sweetness and citrus tang, featuring notes of grapefruit and exotic fruits that dance across the palate. This bold terpene blend makes each session a mouthwatering treat.



Perfect for growers seeking both performance and practicality, Forbidden Fruit stays at a manageable medium height—around 120 cm when grown indoors and up to 160 cm outdoors. Flowering wraps up in 8 to 9 weeks, yielding an impressive indoor harvest of up to 500 g/m2. Outdoors, plants can deliver up to 800 g per plant when cultivated under optimal autumn conditions.



With its potent effects, delicious tropical flavor, and generous yields, Forbidden Fruit suits both novice and experienced cultivators. It’s an excellent choice for anyone looking to grow a sweet, relaxing hybrid that excels both in the grow room and at the end of the day.





read more