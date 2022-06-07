Frosted Guava is a true all-rounder that can easily be cultivated both indoors and outdoors. Inside, it'll keep to itself and reach heights of around 100cm. When cultivated outdoors, plants have the potential to really stretch out and grow extremely tall. Frosted Guava takes an average of 10–11 weeks to flower, at the end of which it returns in the region of 400–450g/m² indoors and 450–500g/plant outdoors.



As its name suggests, users can anticipate the sweetness of guava mixed with a bit of melon and citrus. With a rich terpene and cannabinoid profile highlighted by 22% THC, Frosted Guava provides cerebral stimulation and euphoria that eventually settles into a full-body stone. With its frosty appearance, this strain is a great candidate for making hash and concentrates.