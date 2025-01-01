Get transported to a tropical paradise with Fruit Punch Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds, a vibrant autoflowering hybrid combining Skunk #1, Haze, and ruderalis genetics. This 70% sativa strain reaches around 21% THC, delivering an energetic, uplifting buzz that fuels creativity and keeps you focused throughout the day.



Its flavor profile is a fruity explosion of banana, pineapple, mango, and citrus, finished with a touch of skunky spice. Each hit is like sipping a tropical smoothie, making it a great pick for flavor-first consumers.



Growers will appreciate its speed and simplicity. Indoors, Fruit Punch Auto reaches around 90 cm and yields up to 400 grams per square meter. Outdoors, expect plants up to 120 cm tall with harvests of about 250 grams per plant. It goes from seed to harvest in just 10 to 11 weeks, making it ideal for fast and discreet grows.



Fruit Punch Automatic is beginner-friendly and thrives in a variety of conditions. It’s perfect for anyone seeking a flavorful, sativa-dominant strain with a quick turnaround and a lively, head-focused high.

