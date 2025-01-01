About this product
Get ready for a tropical party with Fruit Punch by Zamnesia Seeds, a photoperiod feminized strain boasting a 70% sativa profile crossed from Skunk #1, Haze, and Northern Lights. With ~22% THC and a terpene blend full of sweet berry, mango, pineapple, and citrus notes, each puff delivers an energizing, creative buzz—perfect for daytime use.
Fruit Punch grows to a manageable height—around 120 cm indoors and 160 cm outdoors—making it easy to cultivate and maintain. It flowers in just 8–9 weeks indoors, yielding up to ~600 g/m2. Outdoor plants reward you with impressive harvests up to ~900 g per plant by late September.
Whether you're a grower seeking high yields and vibrant flavors, or a consumer craving an uplifting and flavorful experience, Fruit Punch checks all the boxes. Expect dense, resin-coated buds, a mood-boosting high, and sensory delight in every jar.
Get ready for a tropical party with Fruit Punch by Zamnesia Seeds, a photoperiod feminized strain boasting a 70% sativa profile crossed from Skunk #1, Haze, and Northern Lights. With ~22% THC and a terpene blend full of sweet berry, mango, pineapple, and citrus notes, each puff delivers an energizing, creative buzz—perfect for daytime use.
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
