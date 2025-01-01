About this product
Georgia Pie Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds brings the sweet and fruity charm of the photoperiod version into a fast and easy-to-grow autoflower format. With a balanced 50% indica and 50% sativa genetic profile, this strain offers smooth, euphoric effects paired with gentle relaxation. THC levels hover around 20%, giving users a mellow euphoric buzz without heavy sedation.
The flavor is a dessert-lovers dream, featuring juicy peach, apricot, nectarine, and a buttery pastry base. Notes of cherry, berries, and subtle gas add depth to each inhale, creating a flavorful sensory experience in smoke, vape, or edible form.
Growers will appreciate its compact, fast-growing structure. Indoors, plants remain around 80–90 cm tall and finish quickly in about 10 weeks from seed. They yield up to 400 g/m2 under ideal conditions. Outdoor plants stay discreet at around 120 cm and produce roughly 200 g per plant.
Georgia Pie Automatic is ideal for growers of all levels seeking a quick-turnaround strain that delivers delicious aroma and taste, reliable yields, and well-balanced effects suitable for daytime enjoyment or relaxed social sessions.
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
