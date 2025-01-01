About this product
Georgia Pie by Zamnesia Seeds is a balanced 50% indica and 50% sativa photoperiod hybrid created from the renowned Gelatti and Kush Mints. With about 20% THC, this strain delivers a relaxing and joyful high that promotes sociability and a light mental buzz without being overly sedative.
The flavor and aroma profile is rich and dessert-like, offering notes of caramelized peach, apricot, and nectarine layered over a buttery pie crust. Subtle hints of cherry, berry, and gas round out the experience, making each puff flavorful and satisfying.
Georgia Pie is easy to grow and highly rewarding. Indoors, plants reach around 130 cm and flower in 8 to 10 weeks, yielding up to 500 g/m2. Outdoors, plants can stretch to 200 cm and produce up to 500 g per plant, with harvests ready by mid-October.
Whether you're growing indoors or outdoors, Georgia Pie delivers strong yields, delicious terpene profiles, and balanced effects, making it a standout for cultivators and connoisseurs alike.
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
