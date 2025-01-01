Ghost Train Haze Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds combines the iconic Ghost OG and Nevil’s Wreck with ruderalis genetics to create a powerful, fast-flowering autoflower. With about 24 % THC, this strain delivers a clear-headed, energetic buzz that gradually mellows into a calm, focused state, perfect for creative projects or daytime use.



The flavor is bold and complex, with spicy citrus, sharp pepper, and diesel notes that linger on the palate. Its aroma is equally striking, filling any room with rich haze and fuel-forward intensity.



This strain is ideal for growers who want potency and speed. Indoors, plants reach 120–140 cm and produce up to 550 g/m2. Outdoors, they stay around 140 cm tall and yield up to 200 g per plant. With a full lifecycle of just 12 to 14 weeks from seed to harvest, it’s a great choice for those looking for fast, stealthy grows.



Ghost Train Haze Automatic is suited for growers of all levels. It offers an exceptional combination of yield, flavor, and sativa-leaning effects in a compact, efficient format.

