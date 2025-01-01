About this product
Ghost Train Haze by Zamnesia Seeds is a powerful photoperiod feminized sativa hybrid boasting roughly 25 % THC. Born from the legendary Ghost OG and Nevil’s Wreck (Trainwreck × Neville’s Haze), this strain delivers a potent, uplifting cerebral experience paired with smooth, body-relaxing effects.
Its aroma is bold and complex, combining spicy, citrus-tinged diesel with fresh pepper notes and a sweet haze undertone. Expect dense, resin-coated colas that fill the room with their intense bouquet.
This strain is a grower’s delight. Indoors, plants stretch up to about 150 cm and yield up to 500 g/m2 after 11–12 weeks of flowering. Outdoors, they can reach 200 cm and offer hefty harvests of around 600 g per plant in warm climates, typically ready by the end of October. Its tall structure responds well to training techniques like ScrOG.
Ghost Train Haze is ideal for sativa enthusiasts seeking a strong mood booster that also relaxes the body. It’s suited for experienced growers looking for high potency, striking terpene complexity, and substantial yields.
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
