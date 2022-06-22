About this product
Few strains have sent ripples through the cannabis world like Gorilla Glue. Originally bred by Joesy Whales and Lone Watie, GG is renowned as a "happy accident" resulting from the crossing of a hermaphrodite Chem Sis and Sour Dubb plants. Today, Gorilla Glue is still one of the best-selling strains across cannabis retailers everywhere. If you've wanted to grow this strain at home, Zamnesia's Gorilla Glue offers a loyal feminized version of this US classic with super-high THC levels (up to 24–26%) and a rich mix of terpenes. Her aroma combines sweet and earthy undertones with hints of lemon, wood, and pine, and her effects are true to the original GG4, producing a relaxing, full-body stone that'll leave you glued to the couch for hours!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.