Few strains have sent ripples through the cannabis world like Gorilla Glue. Originally bred by Joesy Whales and Lone Watie, GG is renowned as a "happy accident" resulting from the crossing of a hermaphrodite Chem Sis and Sour Dubb plants. Today, Gorilla Glue is still one of the best-selling strains across cannabis retailers everywhere. If you've wanted to grow this strain at home, Zamnesia's Gorilla Glue offers a loyal feminized version of this US classic with super-high THC levels (up to 24–26%) and a rich mix of terpenes. Her aroma combines sweet and earthy undertones with hints of lemon, wood, and pine, and her effects are true to the original GG4, producing a relaxing, full-body stone that'll leave you glued to the couch for hours!