About this product
Granddaddy Purple Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds is a classic indica-dominant autoflowering strain with 70% indica genetics inherited from the legendary Grand Daddy Purp. This strain brings a smooth, relaxing experience in a fast, easy-to-grow format.
With THC levels around 19%, it delivers a gentle body high that soothes without overwhelming. The flavor is rich and fruity, with notes of grape, berry, and a subtle tartness that make each hit smooth and satisfying.
This strain is ideal for growers looking for a quick and discreet option. Plants stay compact at around 120 cm indoors and up to 140 cm outdoors, with a total grow cycle of just 9 to 10 weeks from seed to harvest. Yields reach up to 500 g/m2 indoors and about 175 g per plant outdoors under optimal conditions.
Granddaddy Purple Automatic is perfect for novice cultivators or anyone seeking the signature grape flavors and relaxing effects of the original strain in a simplified, space-friendly grow. Whether you're growing in a tent, on a balcony, or in the backyard, this strain delivers consistent results and flavorful, mellow smoke.
With THC levels around 19%, it delivers a gentle body high that soothes without overwhelming. The flavor is rich and fruity, with notes of grape, berry, and a subtle tartness that make each hit smooth and satisfying.
This strain is ideal for growers looking for a quick and discreet option. Plants stay compact at around 120 cm indoors and up to 140 cm outdoors, with a total grow cycle of just 9 to 10 weeks from seed to harvest. Yields reach up to 500 g/m2 indoors and about 175 g per plant outdoors under optimal conditions.
Granddaddy Purple Automatic is perfect for novice cultivators or anyone seeking the signature grape flavors and relaxing effects of the original strain in a simplified, space-friendly grow. Whether you're growing in a tent, on a balcony, or in the backyard, this strain delivers consistent results and flavorful, mellow smoke.
Fulfillment
About this product
Granddaddy Purple Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds is a classic indica-dominant autoflowering strain with 70% indica genetics inherited from the legendary Grand Daddy Purp. This strain brings a smooth, relaxing experience in a fast, easy-to-grow format.
With THC levels around 19%, it delivers a gentle body high that soothes without overwhelming. The flavor is rich and fruity, with notes of grape, berry, and a subtle tartness that make each hit smooth and satisfying.
This strain is ideal for growers looking for a quick and discreet option. Plants stay compact at around 120 cm indoors and up to 140 cm outdoors, with a total grow cycle of just 9 to 10 weeks from seed to harvest. Yields reach up to 500 g/m2 indoors and about 175 g per plant outdoors under optimal conditions.
Granddaddy Purple Automatic is perfect for novice cultivators or anyone seeking the signature grape flavors and relaxing effects of the original strain in a simplified, space-friendly grow. Whether you're growing in a tent, on a balcony, or in the backyard, this strain delivers consistent results and flavorful, mellow smoke.
With THC levels around 19%, it delivers a gentle body high that soothes without overwhelming. The flavor is rich and fruity, with notes of grape, berry, and a subtle tartness that make each hit smooth and satisfying.
This strain is ideal for growers looking for a quick and discreet option. Plants stay compact at around 120 cm indoors and up to 140 cm outdoors, with a total grow cycle of just 9 to 10 weeks from seed to harvest. Yields reach up to 500 g/m2 indoors and about 175 g per plant outdoors under optimal conditions.
Granddaddy Purple Automatic is perfect for novice cultivators or anyone seeking the signature grape flavors and relaxing effects of the original strain in a simplified, space-friendly grow. Whether you're growing in a tent, on a balcony, or in the backyard, this strain delivers consistent results and flavorful, mellow smoke.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
Notice a problem?Report this item