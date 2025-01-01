Granddaddy Purple Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds is a classic indica-dominant autoflowering strain with 70% indica genetics inherited from the legendary Grand Daddy Purp. This strain brings a smooth, relaxing experience in a fast, easy-to-grow format.



With THC levels around 19%, it delivers a gentle body high that soothes without overwhelming. The flavor is rich and fruity, with notes of grape, berry, and a subtle tartness that make each hit smooth and satisfying.



This strain is ideal for growers looking for a quick and discreet option. Plants stay compact at around 120 cm indoors and up to 140 cm outdoors, with a total grow cycle of just 9 to 10 weeks from seed to harvest. Yields reach up to 500 g/m2 indoors and about 175 g per plant outdoors under optimal conditions.



Granddaddy Purple Automatic is perfect for novice cultivators or anyone seeking the signature grape flavors and relaxing effects of the original strain in a simplified, space-friendly grow. Whether you're growing in a tent, on a balcony, or in the backyard, this strain delivers consistent results and flavorful, mellow smoke.

