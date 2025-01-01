About this product
Granddaddy Purple by Zamnesia Seeds is a classic, indica-dominant photoperiod strain created from Purple Urkle and Purple Kush. Known for its vibrant purple buds and deeply relaxing effects, it offers a nostalgic nod to traditional Hindu Kush genetics.
With THC levels around 22 %, this cultivar delivers a calming, meditative high that gently eases both mind and body into relaxation. The aroma and flavor are a comforting mix of sweet fruit, earthy undertones, and gentle berry notes—ideal for mellow evenings.
Cultivation is straightforward and accessible to growers of all experience levels. Indoors, plants stay compact at about 90 cm and finish flowering in 9 to 10 weeks, yielding up to 500 grams per square meter. Outdoors, they can reach 120 cm and deliver similar yields per plant, with harvest time around mid-October. Cooler temperatures often enhance the signature purple coloration.
Granddaddy Purple is perfect for anyone seeking powerful relaxation without heaviness. Growers will enjoy its robust structure and high yield, while consumers will love its smooth taste and soothing, full-body effects. It’s a reliable choice for stress relief, sleep support, or simply unwinding with a classic, flavorful smoke.
Fulfillment
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
