Grease Monkey Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds is an autoflowering hybrid created from GG#4, Cookies & Cream, and a unique Ruderalis variety. With a balanced 50% indica and 50% sativa genetic profile, this strain delivers potent effects and rich flavor in a fast-growing format.



Boasting up to 22% THC, Grease Monkey Auto offers a powerful, soothing stone with a smooth mental uplift. The aroma and flavor are intensely gassy and diesel-like with citrus highlights and hints of oily earthiness for a bold sensory experience.



Growers can expect a complete cycle in around 11 to 12 weeks from seed to harvest. Indoor plants reach approximately 140 cm tall and yield up to 500 g/m2. Outdoors, they can grow to about 160 cm and produce around 200 g per plant under optimal conditions. The flowering phase lasts about 8 weeks, with dense, resin-coated buds that shine thanks to their frosty trichome coverage.



This strain is ideal for growers seeking quick returns in small spaces like tents or balconies. Its compact structure, vigorous growth, and generous yields make it accessible for both beginners and experienced cultivators. Grease Monkey Automatic brings convenience, bold aromas, and a heavy yet balanced high. It's perfect for evening relaxation and anyone who enjoys potent, flavorful autoflowering buds.

