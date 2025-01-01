Grease Monkey by Zamnesia Seeds is an indica-dominant photoperiod hybrid (approximately 70% indica, 30% sativa) created by crossing GG#4 and Cookies & Cream. This powerhouse strain delivers a heavy body buzz paired with a euphoric mental lift, wrapped in dense, sticky buds loaded with frosty trichomes and bold aromas.



With THC levels around 24%, Grease Monkey packs a potent punch. Its scent and flavor are unmistakably gas-heavy and skunky, balanced by earthy and doughy undertones that add depth and complexity to each puff.



For growers, it’s a dream—vigorous and forgiving, Grease Monkey reaches about 160 cm indoors and up to 180 cm outdoors. Expect a flowering time of around 8 to 9 weeks, yielding up to 500 g/m2 indoors and approximately 600 g per plant outdoors, with harvest typically around late September to early October.



This strain is ideal for those who want a no-fuss growing experience with impressive yields and bold flavor. Whether you’re a novice or an experienced cultivator, Grease Monkey delivers thick resin production, strong indica effects, and a powerful, aromatic profile that’s perfect for evening relaxation or creative downtime.

