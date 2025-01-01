About this product
Grease Monkey by Zamnesia Seeds is an indica-dominant photoperiod hybrid (approximately 70% indica, 30% sativa) created by crossing GG#4 and Cookies & Cream. This powerhouse strain delivers a heavy body buzz paired with a euphoric mental lift, wrapped in dense, sticky buds loaded with frosty trichomes and bold aromas.
With THC levels around 24%, Grease Monkey packs a potent punch. Its scent and flavor are unmistakably gas-heavy and skunky, balanced by earthy and doughy undertones that add depth and complexity to each puff.
For growers, it’s a dream—vigorous and forgiving, Grease Monkey reaches about 160 cm indoors and up to 180 cm outdoors. Expect a flowering time of around 8 to 9 weeks, yielding up to 500 g/m2 indoors and approximately 600 g per plant outdoors, with harvest typically around late September to early October.
This strain is ideal for those who want a no-fuss growing experience with impressive yields and bold flavor. Whether you’re a novice or an experienced cultivator, Grease Monkey delivers thick resin production, strong indica effects, and a powerful, aromatic profile that’s perfect for evening relaxation or creative downtime.
Fulfillment
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
