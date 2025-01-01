Green Goblin Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds is an autoflowering version of the classic indica-dominant cross between Northern Lights and Skunk #1. With around 75% indica genetics, it delivers a smooth and mellow high with just enough cerebral uplift to keep things balanced and enjoyable.



Topped with approximately 18% THC, Green Goblin Auto wraps you in a relaxing body buzz that’s perfect for unwinding at the end of the day. Its flavor profile leans toward earthy pine and herbal notes, with touches of mint, rosemary, and thyme for a refreshing, natural smoke.



This strain is a great choice for growers seeking easy cultivation in small spaces. It finishes quickly—about 9 to 10 weeks from seed to harvest—and stays compact at around 80 cm indoors and up to 100 cm outdoors. Yields are solid, with up to 400 g/m2 indoors and around 150 g per plant outside under good conditions.



Green Goblin Automatic is ideal for beginner growers or anyone wanting a reliable, fast-turnaround strain that’s flavorful and relaxing. Whether you’re growing in a tent, on a balcony, or in a backyard, it brings consistent results and a pleasant, herbal-flavored high.

