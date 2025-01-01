About this product
Green Goblin by Zamnesia Seeds is an indica-dominant photoperiod hybrid crafted from the legendary Northern Lights and Skunk #1. With roughly 75–80% indica genetics, this strain delivers a soothing, full-body stone paired with a gentle mental uplift—ideal for winding down or sparking light conversation.
With THC around 18%, it offers balanced potency without being overwhelming. The terpene-driven flavor profile centers on rich pine and earthy herbs, complemented by subtle hints of mint, rosemary, and thyme for an aromatic herbal experience.
Green Goblin is a grower’s dream—simple to cultivate and forgiving for all skill levels. Indoors, plants typically reach about 120 cm and yield up to 500 g/m2 after a flowering time of 9–10 weeks. Outdoors, they can stretch as tall as 220 cm and produce as much as 600 g per plant, mature around October.
Whether you seek a no-fuss grow or a flavorful indica to relax with, Green Goblin delivers reliably. Its potent yet gentle effects, delicious herbal taste, and generous yields make it a standout photoperiod option for indoor and outdoor gardens alike.
With THC around 18%, it offers balanced potency without being overwhelming. The terpene-driven flavor profile centers on rich pine and earthy herbs, complemented by subtle hints of mint, rosemary, and thyme for an aromatic herbal experience.
Green Goblin is a grower’s dream—simple to cultivate and forgiving for all skill levels. Indoors, plants typically reach about 120 cm and yield up to 500 g/m2 after a flowering time of 9–10 weeks. Outdoors, they can stretch as tall as 220 cm and produce as much as 600 g per plant, mature around October.
Whether you seek a no-fuss grow or a flavorful indica to relax with, Green Goblin delivers reliably. Its potent yet gentle effects, delicious herbal taste, and generous yields make it a standout photoperiod option for indoor and outdoor gardens alike.
Fulfillment
About this product
Green Goblin by Zamnesia Seeds is an indica-dominant photoperiod hybrid crafted from the legendary Northern Lights and Skunk #1. With roughly 75–80% indica genetics, this strain delivers a soothing, full-body stone paired with a gentle mental uplift—ideal for winding down or sparking light conversation.
With THC around 18%, it offers balanced potency without being overwhelming. The terpene-driven flavor profile centers on rich pine and earthy herbs, complemented by subtle hints of mint, rosemary, and thyme for an aromatic herbal experience.
Green Goblin is a grower’s dream—simple to cultivate and forgiving for all skill levels. Indoors, plants typically reach about 120 cm and yield up to 500 g/m2 after a flowering time of 9–10 weeks. Outdoors, they can stretch as tall as 220 cm and produce as much as 600 g per plant, mature around October.
Whether you seek a no-fuss grow or a flavorful indica to relax with, Green Goblin delivers reliably. Its potent yet gentle effects, delicious herbal taste, and generous yields make it a standout photoperiod option for indoor and outdoor gardens alike.
With THC around 18%, it offers balanced potency without being overwhelming. The terpene-driven flavor profile centers on rich pine and earthy herbs, complemented by subtle hints of mint, rosemary, and thyme for an aromatic herbal experience.
Green Goblin is a grower’s dream—simple to cultivate and forgiving for all skill levels. Indoors, plants typically reach about 120 cm and yield up to 500 g/m2 after a flowering time of 9–10 weeks. Outdoors, they can stretch as tall as 220 cm and produce as much as 600 g per plant, mature around October.
Whether you seek a no-fuss grow or a flavorful indica to relax with, Green Goblin delivers reliably. Its potent yet gentle effects, delicious herbal taste, and generous yields make it a standout photoperiod option for indoor and outdoor gardens alike.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
Notice a problem?Report this item