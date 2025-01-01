Green Goblin by Zamnesia Seeds is an indica-dominant photoperiod hybrid crafted from the legendary Northern Lights and Skunk #1. With roughly 75–80% indica genetics, this strain delivers a soothing, full-body stone paired with a gentle mental uplift—ideal for winding down or sparking light conversation.



With THC around 18%, it offers balanced potency without being overwhelming. The terpene-driven flavor profile centers on rich pine and earthy herbs, complemented by subtle hints of mint, rosemary, and thyme for an aromatic herbal experience.



Green Goblin is a grower’s dream—simple to cultivate and forgiving for all skill levels. Indoors, plants typically reach about 120 cm and yield up to 500 g/m2 after a flowering time of 9–10 weeks. Outdoors, they can stretch as tall as 220 cm and produce as much as 600 g per plant, mature around October.



Whether you seek a no-fuss grow or a flavorful indica to relax with, Green Goblin delivers reliably. Its potent yet gentle effects, delicious herbal taste, and generous yields make it a standout photoperiod option for indoor and outdoor gardens alike.

read more