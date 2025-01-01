Gush Mintz Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds is a compact, easy-to-grow autoflowering hybrid that blends the original Gush Mintz with ruderalis genetics. With a 70 % indica and 30 % sativa profile and about 20 % THC, it delivers a relaxing body high with just enough cerebral clarity to keep you engaged and upbeat.



This strain bursts with sweet mint and candy flavors, rounded out by a cool menthol finish. Its aroma is just as refreshing, making each session flavorful and smooth from start to finish.



Gush Mintz Automatic is ideal for growers of all levels, especially those with limited space or time. Plants stay around 70 cm indoors and stretch to about 120 cm outdoors. Indoor yields can reach 400 g/m2, while outdoor plants produce up to 200 g each. The entire cycle finishes in just 9 to 10 weeks from seed to harvest, with excellent results when trained using LST or ScrOG techniques.



If you're after a fast, discreet strain that combines bold flavor with dependable performance, Gush Mintz Automatic is a great addition to any garden.

