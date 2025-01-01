About this product
Gush Mintz Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds is a compact, easy-to-grow autoflowering hybrid that blends the original Gush Mintz with ruderalis genetics. With a 70 % indica and 30 % sativa profile and about 20 % THC, it delivers a relaxing body high with just enough cerebral clarity to keep you engaged and upbeat.
This strain bursts with sweet mint and candy flavors, rounded out by a cool menthol finish. Its aroma is just as refreshing, making each session flavorful and smooth from start to finish.
Gush Mintz Automatic is ideal for growers of all levels, especially those with limited space or time. Plants stay around 70 cm indoors and stretch to about 120 cm outdoors. Indoor yields can reach 400 g/m2, while outdoor plants produce up to 200 g each. The entire cycle finishes in just 9 to 10 weeks from seed to harvest, with excellent results when trained using LST or ScrOG techniques.
If you're after a fast, discreet strain that combines bold flavor with dependable performance, Gush Mintz Automatic is a great addition to any garden.
Fulfillment
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
