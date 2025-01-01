About this product
Gush Mintz by Zamnesia Seeds is a photoperiod feminized hybrid combining Kush Mints, F1 Durb, and Gushers for a 70 % indica and 30 % sativa blend. With around 24 % THC, this strain delivers a powerful, soothing stone that eases into creative calm.
Expect a flavor-packed experience with sweet mint and candy undertones balanced by fresh menthol notes. Rich, resin-coated buds and fruity-tropical hints round out a complex sensory profile.
This strain thrives both indoors and outdoors. Indoor plants grow up to 180 cm and yield around 600 g/m2 in 9–10 weeks. Outdoors, Gush Mintz can tower to 300 cm with harvests reaching 800 g per plant in October. It responds well to training techniques like LST or ScrOG to manage its height and maximize yields.
Perfect for growers seeking big yields and bold terpenes, Gush Mintz is ideal for those who enjoy resin-rich flowers that offer both mental calm and physical relaxation.
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
