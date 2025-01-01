Gushers Automatic is an autoflowering hybrid crafted from Gelato #41, Triangle Kush, and ruderalis. With its 60% indica and 40% sativa lineage, this compact powerhouse delivers around 22% THC. The experience begins with a lively cerebral uplift followed by a smooth transition into physical relaxation—perfect for winding down without putting you out entirely.



This fast and easy strain completes its full seed-to-harvest cycle in just 11 to 12 weeks. Indoor plants stay around 80 cm tall, while outdoor specimens can reach 150 cm. Despite their modest size, they can yield up to 400 g/m2 indoors or about 110 g per plant outdoors under ideal conditions.



Its aroma is a treat, bursting with sweet tropical fruit, berries, citrus, and hints of raw honey. On the exhale, expect refreshing notes of citrus, pine, and honey that dance across the palate. The buds are dense, resinous, and packed with flavor.



Gushers Automatic is an excellent choice for growers of all levels who want a low-maintenance yet bountiful autoflower with high-quality effects and taste. Consumers looking for a flavorful, nuanced smoke that delivers both euphoric uplift and deep relaxation will find this strain hard to resist.

read more