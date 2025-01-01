Gushers is a celebrated photoperiod hybrid from Zamnesia Seeds, born from the potent union of Gelato #41 and Triangle Kush. This strain brings a 60% indica and 40% sativa blend, delivering a high THC content of around 25%. You'll feel a pleasant cerebral uplift quickly followed by a relaxing body buzz, making it ideal for unwinding, romantic moments, or family movie nights.



Its medium stature is perfect for modest grow spaces, reaching about 120 cm indoors and topping out at 150 cm outdoors. After a flowering period of 9 to 10 weeks, you can expect generous yields—up to 500 g/m2 inside and as much as 700 g per plant in outdoor settings. In optimal conditions, some plants may even take on deep purple hues.



Gushers provides a rich, candy-like aroma with juicy tropical fruit, ripe berries, citrus, and subtle vanilla notes. The flavor carries the same sweet profile, capped with a refreshing citrus and pine exhale. It's a sensory delight that visitors to your grow room won’t forget.



This strain is well suited for growers of all skill levels thanks to its manageable growth and solid structure. Novice growers will appreciate its forgiving nature, while experts can hone in on terpene-rich phenotypes. Consumers seeking a flavor-packed, potent weekend smoke with both euphoric and relaxing effects will find Gushers to be a top-tier choice.

read more