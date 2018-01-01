Hindu Kush from Zamnesia Seeds is a high-performing landrace strain originating from the namesake mountain range stretching between Pakistan and Afghanistan. As the backbone of many modern strains, Hindu Kush also stands on its own with complex flavours and deeply soothing effects. Reaching heights of around 150cm, Hindu Kush can slot into most grow-ops without hassle. The plants take just 8–9 weeks to flower, quickly maturing an abundance of dense, aromatic nugs. When grown in the best possible conditions, growers can expect to see indoor plants produce 400–450g/m², while outdoor specimens can yield up to 350–400g/plant—a sizeable return for a strain that doesn't require much maintenance or upkeep to perform. Hindu Kush's flavours are subtle and sweet, complete with moments of earthiness, fruit, and sandalwood. With 20% THC, this strain delivers a relaxed and upbeat high that settles the body into a state of deep, blissful relaxation.

Show more