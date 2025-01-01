About this product
Ice Cream Cake Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds is a fast-flowering, indica-dominant hybrid that combines rich dessert flavors with effortless cultivation. Born from the union of Wedding Cake, Gelato 33, and ruderalis genetics, this strain captures the creamy, vanilla-sweet essence of the original while offering the speed and simplicity of autoflowering traits.
Ideal for both beginners and experienced growers, Ice Cream Cake Automatic races from seed to harvest in just 9–10 weeks. Despite its compact size—perfect for stealthy indoor grows or discreet outdoor setups—this strain rewards with dense, trichome-coated buds and yields of up to 500g/m2 indoors. Outdoor growers can expect around 100g per plant under optimal conditions.
With THC levels hitting 20%, Ice Cream Cake Automatic delivers a blissful body high that soothes the muscles and calms the mind without overwhelming. Its rich, sweet flavor profile makes every toke a treat, blending creamy vanilla notes with subtle earthy undertones.
This strain is tailor-made for evening relaxation, movie nights, or winding down after a long day. Whether you're seeking low-maintenance cultivation or a decadent smoke, Ice Cream Cake Automatic checks all the boxes with style and potency.
Fulfillment
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
