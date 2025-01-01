Ice Cream Cake Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds is a fast-flowering, indica-dominant hybrid that combines rich dessert flavors with effortless cultivation. Born from the union of Wedding Cake, Gelato 33, and ruderalis genetics, this strain captures the creamy, vanilla-sweet essence of the original while offering the speed and simplicity of autoflowering traits.



Ideal for both beginners and experienced growers, Ice Cream Cake Automatic races from seed to harvest in just 9–10 weeks. Despite its compact size—perfect for stealthy indoor grows or discreet outdoor setups—this strain rewards with dense, trichome-coated buds and yields of up to 500g/m2 indoors. Outdoor growers can expect around 100g per plant under optimal conditions.



With THC levels hitting 20%, Ice Cream Cake Automatic delivers a blissful body high that soothes the muscles and calms the mind without overwhelming. Its rich, sweet flavor profile makes every toke a treat, blending creamy vanilla notes with subtle earthy undertones.



This strain is tailor-made for evening relaxation, movie nights, or winding down after a long day. Whether you're seeking low-maintenance cultivation or a decadent smoke, Ice Cream Cake Automatic checks all the boxes with style and potency.

